Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:H opened at $84.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 167.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

