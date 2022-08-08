Hyman Charles D Acquires 16,120 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $62.84. 201,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
