Hyman Charles D Acquires 16,120 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $62.84. 201,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.