Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,648. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

