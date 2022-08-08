Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.02. 442,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179,257. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.