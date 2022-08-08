Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,636,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.