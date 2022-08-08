Hyman Charles D Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NUE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,725. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

