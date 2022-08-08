Hyman Charles D Has $1.92 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $158.46. 127,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,303. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

