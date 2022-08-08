Hyman Charles D Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.05. 4,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

