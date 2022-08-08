IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $2.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.91.

IAG stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 642,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 221,372 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

