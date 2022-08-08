Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -493.82%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

