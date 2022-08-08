ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1124 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.
ICICI Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
