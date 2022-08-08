IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Barclays

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGM. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.79. 230,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.47.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.