IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Barclays

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGM. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.10.

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.79. 230,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.47.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$865.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

