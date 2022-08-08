Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $373,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $2,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

