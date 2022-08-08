Impossible Finance Price Reaches $0.13 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $800,298.31 and approximately $568.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.02033292 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014664 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
