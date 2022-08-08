InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

InflaRx Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.28. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InflaRx by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

