Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 402.74%.
IEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 449,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
