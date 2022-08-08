Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 402.74%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance

IEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 449,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.