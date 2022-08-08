Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

