Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

