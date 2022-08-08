Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 5,491 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NYSE BG opened at $96.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

