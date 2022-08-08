Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

