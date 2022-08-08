Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

VTR stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

