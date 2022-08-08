Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 300 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after acquiring an additional 651,805 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,596,000 after buying an additional 432,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

