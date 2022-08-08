Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

