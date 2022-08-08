Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,478,000.

VHT stock opened at $244.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

