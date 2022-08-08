Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,938,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $198.38 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.