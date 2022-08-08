Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 9.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

