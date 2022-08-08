Insider Buying: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BSM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 700,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,610. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,365,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

