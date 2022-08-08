Insider Buying: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Director Acquires 922 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.19. 1,263,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,707. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $115.99.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.