Insider Buying: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Acquires 39,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,850,892.50.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$9,400.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$9,400.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Calvin Clovis Everett bought 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

LGD traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.48. 417,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,293. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$150.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGD shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

