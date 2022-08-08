Insider Buying: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) Director William W. Burke acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,589.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 297,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 341.8% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 166.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

