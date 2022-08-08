Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells 13,046 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $135,287.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,243.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

