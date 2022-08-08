Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.01, for a total value of C$63,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,267 shares in the company, valued at C$9,996,818.67.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

