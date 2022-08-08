Insider Selling: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Sells 895 Shares of Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider David Simpson sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £2,004.80 ($2,456.56).

David Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, David Simpson purchased 1,115 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £2,519.90 ($3,087.73).

EGL opened at GBX 231.61 ($2.84) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 210.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of £245.59 million and a P/E ratio of 554.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.59%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

