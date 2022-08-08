Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells 193,171 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 846,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,069.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of Heliogen stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,043,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,463. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

