Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells 193,171 Shares of Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 846,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,069.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of Heliogen stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,043,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,463. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

