Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 5,238 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $30,537.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. 563,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The company has a market capitalization of $510.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,891,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

