Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells 13,450 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.20. 13,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,472. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

