Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $2,745,909.66 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

