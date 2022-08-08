Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,222 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. 480,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

