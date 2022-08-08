Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company's revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.



Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

