Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.