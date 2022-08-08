Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 828.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.91.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $105.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.