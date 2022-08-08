Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.58. 27,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,721. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

