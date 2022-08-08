International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 47,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

