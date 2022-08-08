inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 81,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,248. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

