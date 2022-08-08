Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $26.43 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

