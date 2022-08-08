Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $321.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

