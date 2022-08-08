Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spectris (SXS)

Spectris (LON: SXS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2022 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Spectris had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/20/2022 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price target on the stock.

SXS stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.31) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,006 ($36.83). 62,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,897.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,892.86. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 988.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

