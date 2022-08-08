Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) recently:

8/5/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €197.00 ($203.09) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($180.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/1/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/1/2022 –

8/1/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €316.00 ($325.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €191.00 ($196.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €115.00 ($118.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/25/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($319.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/25/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($164.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/21/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €191.00 ($196.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($180.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($164.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/15/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($319.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/8/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/7/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($164.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/7/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($242.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €230.00 ($237.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/13/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($164.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($319.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/9/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($242.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen Price Performance

ETR:VOW3 traded down €0.16 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €143.44 ($147.88). 628,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 1-year high of €210.10 ($216.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.