Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 15.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 336,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,878,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $584.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 699,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

