IoTeX Price Tops $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $356.46 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00176419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00036125 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

